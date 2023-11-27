Burn ban lifted for Snohomish County

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has lifted the Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 2 p.m. Nov. 27.
The ban went into effect on Nov. 25, due to high levels of wood smoke contributing to air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups and moderate air quality overall.
A burn ban is still in effect for Pierce County.
