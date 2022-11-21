Burn ban lifted for Snohomish County

The burn ban issued Sunday for Snohomish County has been lifted effective at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said.
Increasing clouds and wind were expected Monday night as part of a weather system moving in. Rain is predicted starting Tuesday morning and a chance of rain or drizzle every day into the weekend.
