Burn ban continues due to unhealthy air conditions Tuesday, soccer practice impacted at EdCC

Air quality levels in the Puget Sound region continued to be “Unhealthy” for all groups on Tuesday morning.

A forecast from Puget Sound Clean Air Agency predicts “unhealthy” conditions to last through Wednesday.

The agency recommends everyone stay indoors with windows closed as much as possible, especially if you can find somewhere cool.

“We expect more smoke impacts into tomorrow (Wednesday),” the agency’s forecast says. The full forecast can be viewed at this link.

The air quality is impacting local outdoor activities. At Edmonds Community College, Seaview Gym open court hours will only be available later in the afternoon Tuesday from 2-4:30 p.m. because of soccer team practices moving indoors.

A Stage 1 Burn Ban was also activated Monday night. Details below:

FROM THE PUGET SOUND CLEAN AIR AGENCY – AIR QUALITY BURN BAN

Due to current air quality conditions, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is issuing a Stage 1 air quality burn ban for King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties, effective at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20.

This ban is in effect until further notice and is in addition to existing fire safety burn bans.

The purpose of the burn ban is to reduce any additional harm from excess air pollution and is in addition to existing fire safety burn bans. The Clean Air Agency will continue to closely monitor the situation for purposes of air quality burn bans.

No outdoor burning during a Stage 1 air quality burn ban including:

No charcoal barbeques or similar solid fuel devices

No campfires or bonfires

No fire pits, chimineas, fire bowls, or similar free-standing devices

No fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves, or uncertified inserts*

No agricultural fires (as described in the agricultural burn permit)

Local fire districts do not grant Native American ceremonial fire permits outside of tribal lands during air quality burn bans.

It is OK to use natural gas and propane grills, stoves, or inserts during a Stage 1 burn ban.

*The only exception to using fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves or inserts, is if the homeowner has a previously approved ‘No Other Adequate Source of Heat’ exemption from the Clean Air Agency

Visit pscleanair.org/burnban to view the current burn ban status.