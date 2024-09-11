Bulbs available for Purple Light Nights in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the City of Mountlake Terrace will run its 17th annual Purple Light Nights campaign from Oct. 1 -31.

The domestic violence movement uses the purple ribbon as a symbol of unity in the fight against family violence. The Purple Light Nights campaign takes this symbol one step further and provides purple light bulbs (black lights) to the community so they can be displayed for the month.

If you would like a purple light to display, contact Danielle Singson at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-744-6257. The city has a limited supply available to the public at no cost.

However, if you already have a purple light, please display it throughout the month. This is done to remember those who have lost their lives, support those who have survived domestic violence, and bring hope to those still living with abuse.

More information on Purple Light Nights can be found by clicking here.

If you or someone you know needs local domestic violence resources, please contact:

Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County (24 Hours):

425-25-ABUSE (425-252-2873)

City of Mountlake Terrace Domestic Violence Coordinator:

425-744-6257