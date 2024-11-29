Building Great Families topic of Dec. 14 seminar in Lynnwood

The Lynnwood-based Family Peace Association is hosting a one-day seminar, Building Great Families, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

According to an event announcement, the seminar will cover:

Parents as the foundation of Families

Role modeling as parents and grandparents

Long-term impact of your own growth

The event is free, with an optional lunch fee. For more details and to register, click here. Group rates are also available.

The Family Peace Association describes itself as “an association of individuals, families and communities, that seek to build God-centered families.”

The event will be at the Pacific Peace Center, located at 6328 180th St. S.W., Lynnwood.