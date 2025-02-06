Brother-sister dancing duo win first place at Youth America Grand Prix semifinals

Hikari Ulyana Gorbouleva and Yevgeni Gorboulev won top placements at the Youth American Grand Prix (YAGP) Seattle regional competition in January. The siblings represented Olympic Ballet School (OBS) along with other students from the school. Also, OBS faculty, led by Artistic Directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, received their third Outstanding Teacher Award from YAGP.

Hikari and Yevgeni have previously competed solo in their respective age divisions. This year, they also performed in the ensemble category together, earning first place for their performance of La Fille mal gardée Pas de Deux.

Youth America Grand Prix is the world’s largest ballet competition and scholarship network for dancers ages 9 to 19. Students enter regional competitions, rehearsing their classical and contemporary solos for months in advance.

Groups of two or more students can compete in the ensemble division. Top placements in the semifinals offer students opportunities to win invitations and scholarships for training at ballet schools worldwide and move on to the final round in New York in March. After successfully placing in the competition, Yevgeni and Hikari have been invited to the YAGP finals.

Awards at Seattle YAGP semifinals

Yevgeni Gorboulev: First place in the Men’s Senior Classical Division, second place in the Men’s Senior Contemporary Division.

Hikari Ulyana Gorbouleva: Top 24 in the Junior Contemporary Division.

Yevgeni Gorboulev and Hikari Ulyana Gorbouleva: First place in Pas de Deux.

Olympic Ballet School: 2025 Outstanding Teacher Award.

Olympic Ballet School’s 2025 Summer Intensive Auditions

OBS offers Summer Intensive programs for dancers aged 8 to 20 who are interested in improving their technique and artistry over the summer. Programs include:

– Four-week Intensive: July 7 to Aug. 1

– Boys Intensive: June 23 to 28

– Junior Intensive: July 14 to 25

Auditions are scheduled at Olympic Ballet School on Feb. 8 and March 8 at 9:30 a.m. Preregistration and an audition fee ($25 in advance or $35 at the door) are required to participate. To preregister or receive more information, call 425-774-7570 or email dance@olympicballet.com. More information about summer programs is at the OBS website.