Brookview Church to host open house, neighborhood party Sept. 21

After purchasing the property they had been previously renting and completing some upgrades to the site, the staff and congregation of Brookview Church are celebrating with an open house and neighborhood party on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event at 22730 Brier Road runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and will include kids’ activities, food to purchase, a Bloodworks Northwest blood drive, and a family-friendly cornhole tournament. Attendees will also be able to tour the church facilities and see the recent work completed there.

Registration for the two-person team cornhole tourney is $10 per team, which includes two food and drink tickets; register for the tourney at www.brookviewchurch.com/events/cornhole-tournament. Those wishing to donate to the blood drive can schedule a time to do so at schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/Schedule/TimeSelect.aspx.

Brookview Church began conducting Sunday morning services at its present location in 2015 and purchased the site this year. Among the recent improvements made on the grounds are painting of the building exteriors, adding new windows and carpet, and the installation of a new sign on the northwest corner of 228th Street Southwest and Brier Road.