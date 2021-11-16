Brookview Church to host Nov. 18 screening of movie about human trafficking

A free showing of the drama Priceless, a 2016 film centered around human trafficking, will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 18, in Brier. Showtime is set for 6:30 p.m. at Brookview Church, located at 22730 Brier Road.

The presentation is being hosted by The Gatekeepers, a local group formed to increase awareness of the global issue of human trafficking. The group will have additional information following the showing of Priceless concerning how to help combat trafficking locally.

Priceless won the 2017 GMA Dove Award for Inspirational Film of the Year; the movie is rated PG-13.

The event is free and open to the public; no donations will be sought. Popcorn will be available during the movie’s showing.