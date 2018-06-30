Brookview Church hosting Summer Soccer Club starting July 9

Brier’s Brookview Church will be holding their annual Summer Soccer Club for kids ages two through sixth grade July 9-13, 10:30 a.m. to noon each day, at Brier Park, 2903 228th St. S.W.

The camp will include age-appropriate soccer training, games and activities, but will also stress the building of positive character traits among the participants.

Cost is $25 per child and includes a free club t-shirt; discounts apply for families of four or more kids.

For more information on the Summer Soccer Club and to register, click https://fs7.formsite.com/brookviewchurch/form4/index.html.

Brookview Church is located at 22730 Brier Rd. in Brier.

–By Doug Petrowski