Brighton School students donate more than $3,700 and 120 hygiene kits to local children in need

Students from Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace recently donated more than 150 gift cards totaling $3,700 and more than 120 hygiene kits to benefit Washington Kids in Transition.

While distance learning at home, students participated in a fun run with their families to raise funds for the organization, and also collected hygiene items such as soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and shampoo to create more than 120 hygiene kits. In addition, students made more than 200 handmade cards to accompany the hygiene kits, which will be distributed to local children in need.

Through this initiative, students learned the importance of helping others, especially during the holiday season, the school said.

Washington Kids in Transition is an organization committed to providing basic needs to homeless children residing in Washington state, including food, emergency closets, motel vouchers and transportation vouchers.