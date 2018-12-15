Brighton School students donate holiday gifts to Kids in Transition

Students from Brighton School Thursday delivered a donation of gifts for Washington Kids in Transition, an organization that supports homeless children in the Edmonds School District.

The donations are the result of a giving tree program in which students and their families at the Mountlake Terrace-based school purchased items listed on tags on the tree.

During the delivery, students from Brighton School’s leadership class helped unload, sort and display the gifts, which included toys, games, pajamas, gift cards and clothes. They also met with Washington Kids in Transition representatives to learn about how their contributions will help children in need, especially during the holiday season.