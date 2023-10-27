Brighton School recognized among 2024 Best Schools in America

Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace announced today that it has been recognized as a 2024 Best School by Niche, the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families.

This year, the school secured an overall A grade ranking based on data provided by the school, as well as parent reviews. The school also received an A grade ranking for Diversity and Teachers, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to be ranked among the top private schools in America by Niche, and proud to secure an overall A grade,” commented Head of School Suzanne Adams. “This grade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teachers, whose efforts to provide our students with an exceptionally personalized, high-quality private education is their top priority.”

Brighton School combines a rigorous curriculum with experiences that develop 21st century skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication. Its experiential learning projects are highly engaging for students to help them see the application of what they are learning.

To view Brighton’s profile and see the full list of 2024 rankings, methodologies, and data sources, click here.

Brighton School is part of Spring Education Group, a multi-brand network providing superior private school education from infant care through high school. For more information, visit www.BrightonSchool.com.