Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace receives top rating

Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace has been recognized as a 2025 Best School by Niche, which works to connect colleges and schools with students and families.

This year, Brighton secured an overall A+ grade ranking based on data provided by the school, as well as parent reviews, according to a school press release. Brighton also received an A+ grade ranking for academics, diversity and teachers.

“Our school is honored to once again be ranked among the top private schools in the country through Niche, and to receive A+ rankings across the board,” said Head of School Suzanne Adams. “This recognition underscores the quality of private education that our teachers provide our students, and Brighton’s commitment to academic excellence.”

To view Brighton’s profile and see the full list of 2025 rankings, methodologies, and data sources, click here.