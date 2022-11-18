Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace celebrates 40th anniversary

Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this month with a party for current students and school alumni. The celebration featured activities for all ages, as well as a memory board, photo booth and coloring pages. Y

Brighton School, formerly known as Bright and Early Preschool, was founded in 1982 by preschool teacher JoAnne Nelson, with just six students and one classroom. Less than a year after opening, the school expanded to include kindergarten and hired its first employee, Wendy Dalton, who still works at the school today. In 1995, the school’s name officially changed to Brighton School and added an upper campus to expand their offerings to include middle school. Today, Brighton School serves students from three-years-old through eighth grade, is nationally and globally accredited through Cognia.

“I am so happy and grateful that Brighton’s 40th anniversary celebration could bring so many people together; it is truly a testament to the impact the school has had over the past four decades,” said founder JoAnne Nelson. “I created Brighton School as a place where students could thrive at their own pace, and I am thankful to the many people who are carrying on the ideals that nurture all who are a part of this special school community.”