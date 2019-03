The Brighton Stars team of 5th graders from Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace placed first in a regional Destination Imagination competition for a community service project they created about the harm of smoking and vaping.

According to their teacher, Natalia Usoltseva, the students developed educational materials and presented the information to hundreds of kids and adults.

The students now will compete in the state Destination Imagination competition March 30 in Kennewick.