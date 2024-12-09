Brier’s Gavin Dalziel receives Northwest Conference football honors

Linfield University student-athlete Gavin Dalziel of Brier was one of 13 Wildcat football players named to the 2024 All-Northwest Conference offensive teams.

The announcement comes after the Wildcats claimed the NWC title and continue their season into the third round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.

Dalziel received honorable mention All-NWC defensive teams honors. This is Dalzziel’s first such award of his career. He made 54 of 55 extra points and 13 of 17 field goals, with a long of 49 yards against George Fox.

Dalziel is from Brier, WA, and is majoring in exercise science and secondary education. He previously attended Shorecrest High School.

