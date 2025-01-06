Brier’s Gavin Dalziel earns All-America selection

Brier resident Gavin Dalziel, part of the 2024 Linfield University football team that won its 45th Northwest Conference title and an NCAA Division III playoff game, was named to the D3Football.com All-America fourth team specialists. The Brier native is studying exercise science and secondary education at Linfield. He previously attended Shorecrest High School.

Galziel was among four Wildcat student-athletes recently recognized for their outstanding contributions and elite performance, Linfield University said in a press release.

Dalziel finished his football career third in total scoring in school history with 267 points. He also ranked second in PATs made (168) and fifth in PAT percentage (94.4%) and third in field goal percent (70.2%). He was also named to the D3Football All-Region 6 second team.

The Wildcats have had an All-American in every season dating back to 2007.