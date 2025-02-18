Brier voters to consider public safety levy in April 22 special election

City of Brier voters will be asked during an April 22 special election whether to increase the city’s property tax rate to fund public safety and other services.

According to the city’s website, Proposition 1 would generate the funding needed to maintain Brier’s independent police department and public safety operations.

The measure would increase the Brier property tax rate from $0.57821 to $1.07821 per $1,000 of assessed value.

If the proposition doesn’t pass, the city will face an annual deficit of approximately $500,000, resulting in a negative general fund balance by 2029, the city said.

Brier’s public safety services include the police department, emergency dispatch (Sno911), prosecutor and public defender services, fire marshal services and emergency management. Those services receive about 51% of their funding from the city’s general fund. About 45% of that general fund is dedicated to the police department.

“Without the additional funding from Proposition 1, the city would need to evaluate potential service reductions to balance the budget, which could impact public safety and other critical operations that residents rely on,” the city said.

According to the city, in 2024, the Brier Police Department saw a 172% increase in proactive, officer-initiated activity and an over-545% increase in targeted traffic enforcement and crime deterrence efforts.

Further, the department achieved full staffing in 2024 and no longer depends on the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office for patrol assistance, the city said.

If approved, the levy lid lift would take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The City of Brier has a dedicated webpage for information, including frequently asked questions.