Brier voters rejecting public safety levy in early returns

City of Brier voters in early returns were rejecting Proposition 1, which would increase the city’s property tax rate to fund public safety and other services.

In intial results released at 8 p.m., 60% of voters were opposing Proposition 1 — 961 votes opposed to 647 votes — or 40% — favoring. A total of 32% of Brier voters had returned their ballots as of Tuesday, the Elections Office said. The next round of voting results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the city, Proposition 1 would generate the funding needed to maintain Brier’s independent police department and public safety operations.

The measure would increase the Brier property tax rate from $0.57821 to $1.07821 per $1,000 of assessed value.

City officials said that if the proposition doesn’t pass, the city will face an annual deficit of approximately $500,000, resulting in a negative general fund balance by 2029, the city said.

Brier’s public safety services include the police department, emergency dispatch (Sno911), prosecutor and public defender services, fire marshal services and emergency management. Those services receive about 51% of their funding from the city’s general fund. About 45% of that general fund is dedicated to the police department.