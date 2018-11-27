Brier tree lighting event scheduled for Dec. 1

The holiday season arrives in Brier in a big way on Saturday, Dec. 1, with the city’s annual tree lighting event at Brier Park, 2903-228th St. S.W.

In addition to the lighting of the park’s holiday tree, the event will include carols from the Brier Elementary choir and distribution of free hot cocoa, cider, cookies and candy canes.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will make their annual appearance at the event; the jolly pair is expected to arrive at 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable canned food item to the tree lighting. All donations will be given to the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace.