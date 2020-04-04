Brier tops list of Puget Sound cities responding so far to U.S. Census

In the Puget Sound region, Brier is leading the way when it comes to responding to the U.S. Census, and most cities in the region are showing response rates above the national average.

That’s according to a Saturday post from the Puget Sound Regional Council of Governments (PSRC). Households in Brier have filled in their census forms at an impressive rate of 62.1%. “Just a couple days past the official census day of April 1, they’re flying towards their 2010 response total of 83.7%,” the PSRC notes.

The top 10 spots are dominated by a host of smaller cities:

As for other local cities out of the top 10, Edmonds has a 56% response rate so far, Woodway is at 55.5%, Mountlake Terrace comes in at 49.8% and Lynnwood has a 47.3% response rate. At the state level, Washington is tied with Ohio for 10th place, with a rate of 46.7%. The top five spots are filled with Midwesterners, with Minnesota at the top (51.8%), followed by Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, and Nebraska.

But when it comes to using the internet to respond, Washingtonians is fourth in its online response rate, at 44.9%. Census respondents have the option to answer questions online, on the phone or by mail, the PSRC notes.

Curious about how many people in your community are responding to the 2020 Census? You can see daily updates of responses at the Census Bureau’s Response Rates web page.