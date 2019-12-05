Brier to host holiday tree lighting Dec. 7

It’s the holiday season and Brier with celebrate with the city’s annual holiday tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Brier Park, 2903 228th St. S.W.; the festivities get underway at 6 p.m.

The event will feature the lighting of the city’s holiday tree located at the park. Other activities include carols sung by the Brier Elementary School Choir, the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus cookies, candy canes, cider and hot cocoa for all.

Attendees are also invited to bring a donation of non-perishable food for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.