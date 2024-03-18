Brier Terrace MS sends 31 students to state technology conference

Thirty-one students from Brier Terrace Middle School attended the 41st Annual WTSA (Washington Technology Student Association) state conference in Seattle March 13-16. This was the largest conference on record, drawing just under 2,400 students from around the state.
TSA is the nation’s largest STEM student leadership organization, and students competed in over 84 different events during the four-day conference.
Students placing during the conference competition include:
Biotechnology
1st Place – Marissa Swan, Bella Fedyurina, Emma Schmidt
3rd Place – Maya Allumada, Cara Na, Harsheela Vishnum
Career Prep
1st Place – Harshella Vishnum
2nd Place – Mia Sledge
Construction Challenge
3rd Place – Olivia Springberg, Mia Sledge, Isabelle Caldera, Cheryl Nguyen
Essays on Technology
2nd Place – Maya Allumada
Junior Solar Sprint
3rd Place – Bryson Hsu, Gavin Lettice, Travis Grimm, Christian Grimm
Leadership Strategies
2nd Place – Emma Schmidt, Marissa Swan, Maya Allumada
Mass Production
3rd Place – Emmett Ziobro, Justin Tumenast, Evan Fulton
Structural Engineering
1st Place – Marrisa Swan, Bella Fedyurina
2nd Place – Xander Pedersen, Lucas Volpe
3rd Place – Nolan Garrett, Christian Grimm
