Brier Terrace MS sends 31 students to state technology conference

Brier Terrace Middle School students participating in the Washington Technology Student Association state conference. (Photos courtesy Todd Johnston)

Thirty-one students from Brier Terrace Middle School attended the 41st Annual WTSA (Washington Technology Student Association) state conference in Seattle March 13-16. This was the largest conference on record, drawing just under 2,400 students from around the state.

TSA is the nation’s largest STEM student leadership organization, and students competed in over 84 different events during the four-day conference.

TSA advisors include (L-R) Ryan Treadway, James Sullivan, Abby Burton and Todd Johnston.
BTMS students competing at the conference.

Students placing during the conference competition include:

Biotechnology

1st Place – Marissa Swan, Bella Fedyurina, Emma Schmidt

3rd Place – Maya Allumada, Cara Na, Harsheela Vishnum

Career Prep

1st Place – Harshella Vishnum

2nd Place – Mia Sledge

Construction Challenge

3rd Place – Olivia Springberg, Mia Sledge, Isabelle Caldera, Cheryl Nguyen

Essays on Technology

2nd Place – Maya Allumada

Junior Solar Sprint

3rd Place – Bryson Hsu, Gavin Lettice, Travis Grimm, Christian Grimm

Leadership Strategies

2nd Place – Emma Schmidt, Marissa Swan, Maya Allumada

Mass Production

3rd Place – Emmett Ziobro, Justin Tumenast, Evan Fulton

Structural Engineering

1st Place – Marrisa Swan, Bella Fedyurina

2nd Place – Xander Pedersen, Lucas Volpe

3rd Place – Nolan Garrett, Christian Grimm

