Brier Terrace MS, Mountlake Terrace HS technology students take top honors in DC

Students from Brier Terrace Middle School and Mountlake Terrace High School took top honors during the TSA (Technology Student Association) national conference in Washington D.C. June 28-July 2.

According to Todd Johnston, advisor to the Brier Terrace Middle School TSA chapter, the conference was the association’s largest ever, with over 8,500 students in attendance.

The Brier Terrace team of Kyle Mervin and Antonio Nguyen placed first in Structural Engineering. Alessandra Serena-Takahashi placed fifth in Career Prep. The Mass Production team of Sean Brouwer, Naim Damiri, Colin Leen, Christopher McLellan, Dylan McGovern and AJ Pidlaoan took ninth place. In addition, Kyle Mervin and Alessandra Serena-Takahashi were inducted in the the TSA Honor Society for their excellence in academics, leadership and community service. They were among the eight students from the state to earn this award.

Brier Terrace Middle School was advised by Johnston and Ryan Treadway.

Mountlake Terrace High School took first place in Animatronics with the team of Matthew Khajepour, Reiden Chea, Hillel Coates, Cole Goodnight, Tony Le, Katie Barry and James Speedy. The 3D Animation team of Daniel Quach, James Speedy and Reece Newhouse finished fourth place. Michael Malysh placed seventh in Dragster Design. The team of Ryan Bagaason and Reidan Chea took first in Structural Engineering and Design. The team of Linaly Miyamoto, Trevor Doan, Reiden Chea, Andy Shaw, Sphina Chen took 10th place in Website Design. Mountlake Terrace HS was advised by Mark Burbank, James Wilson and Khin Wone.

“The fact that Edmonds School District took first in both the middle school and high school event is a testament to the quality of instruction that students are receiving at both Brier Terrace and Mountlake Terrace,” Johnston said. “In my 11 years of TSA experience I have never heard of this happening before.”