Brier Terrace Middle teacher September Rotary Educator of Month

Brier Terrace Middle School teacher David Whalen is September’s Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Educator of the Month.

Whalen is a Learning Support teacher who works with special needs students.

Brier Terrace principal Scott Morrison said the program has grown tremendously since Whalen started working at the school.

“He is a positive team player who is willing to take chances and learn from everyone,” Morrison said. “Our students are learning more and better because of his work and dedication to their education.”