Five Brier Terrace Middle School students from Beth Poole’s classes were recognized by Yes! Magazine in a writing contest, “Border (In)Security.”

Alessandra Serafini was the nationwide Middle School Winner for “Broken Promises” and Hailee Park was one of four national winners for the distinction of Powerful Voice for “Wielding My Swords.”

Three students were recognized as Literary Gems: Avalyn Cox, Kaylee Meyers, and Isis Liaw.