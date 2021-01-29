Brier Terrace Middle student among those honored by Washington Music Educators Association

Nearly a dozen Edmonds School District student musicians will join others across Washington who will participate in one of the 2021 WMEA All-State and All-Northwest performing groups.

These WMEA All-State musicians were selected through auditions to participate in the event, which is sponsored by the Washington Music Educators Association.

“We had far fewer students audition this year than normal, but it’s great to see these outstanding students recognized,” said Scott Barnes, the district’s manager of visual and performing arts.

Brier Terrace Middle School trumpet player Sean Stapleton was among the 11 students selected to participate. The others were from Edmonds-Woodway High School and Meadowdale High School. This is the second year Stapleton has been accepted to Jr. All-State, according to Brier Terrace Band Director Angela Zumbo.

“He’s a hard-working, motivated musician and the fact that he wanted to submit an audition for All-State this year-even when the groups are not able to come together-shows his commitment,” she said.

Many professional musicians have credited their All-State experience as crucial in their decision to pursue music as a career. Well-known Washingtonians who have participated in past years’ WMEA All-State groups include Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist David Horsey, 2008 National Teacher of the Year Andrea Peterson, and jazz saxophonist Kenny G.

Below are all of the students who were selected for 2021 All-Northwest, or 2021 All-State or Junior All-State Honor groups:

Honor Group Name Instrument School Director 2021 All-NW Band Taneli Freeman Clarinet EWHS Jake Bergevin 2021 All-NW Band Shinhyun Kim Percussion EWHS Jake Bergevin 2021 All-NW Jazz Band Taneli Freeman Alto Sax EWHS Jake Bergevin 2021 All-NW Jazz Band Alexander Aaby Bari Sax EWHS Jake Bergevin 2021 All-NW Jazz Band Nahome Yohannes Tenor Sax EWHS Jake Bergevin

Honor Group Name Instrument School Director 2021 All-State Band Talli Kimani Alto Sax EWHS Jake Bergevin 2021 All-State Band Nahum Cortezzo Trumpet EWHS Jake Bergevin 2021 All-State Orchestra Braunte Beeks Viola EWHS Brittany Newell 2022 All-State Orchestra Sophia McCann Violin EWHS Brittany Newell 2021 All-State Band Charlotte Appel Bassoon MDHS Robert Rutherford

Honor Group Name Instrument School Director Jr. All-State Band Sean Stapleton Trumpet BTMS Angela Zumbo

–By Cody Sexton