Brier Terrace Middle School’s Krista Morales named October Rotary Educator of Month

Humanities teacher Krista Morales has been selected as Brier-Terrace Middle School’s October Rotary Club of Alderwood-Mountlake Terrace Educator of the Month.

This year, because of the pandemic, Morales has taken it upon herself to support staff who are not experts with Canvas, the primary learning platform.

“She has a knack for understanding where people may be ‘caught up’ and then explaining how to solve issues in a way that is calming and effective,” Principal Scott Morrison said. “People actually look forward to her emails.”

She also created a schoolwide system to ensure staff identify and support students who may be falling through the cracks “during a time when it would be all too easy to do so,” Morrison said.

Additionally, Morales was instrumental in creating a journalism class, partnering with Mountlake Terrace High’s Hawkeye newspaper, which is providing student mentors for the class.