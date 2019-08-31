Brier Terrace Middle School welcomes new principal Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison has been appointed the new principal at Brier Terrace Middle School in Mountlake Terrace.

Morrison was previously the principal at College Place Elementary School, an assistant principal at Mountlake Terrace High School and worked as a teacher at Meadowdale High School and Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Morrison is from Alderwood Manor and an alumna of Pennsylvania State University and Western Washington University. He is a Washington State University and University of Washington alumnus.