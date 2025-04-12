Brier Terrace Middle School students bring home awards from Spokane conference

4 hours ago 20
Biotechnology State Champions Shriya Gautam, Kayla Towne, Josie Franklin and Bella Rei. (Photos courtesy of Brier Terrace Middle School.)

Brier Terrace Middle School STEM students took home awards from the 2025 Washington Technology Student Association Conference in Spokane earlier this month.

The Technology Student Association (TSA) is the nation’s largest STEM student leadership organization, with 2,800 students competing in over 84 events during the April 2-5 state conference.

A total of 22 Brier Terrace students competed in 13 events, with 16 students finishing in the top five for their events.

1st Place Career Prep – Asher Seitz

1st Place Biotechnology – Josie Franklin, Shriya Gautam, Bella Rei and Kayla Towne

1st Place Medical Technology – Landon Voetmann, Aiden Ross and Aditya Chakravarthy

1st Place Structural Engineering – Robert Mar and Shaashwat Udayakumar

3rd Place Biotechnology – Kemuel Argopradipto, Devansh Chadha, Henry Lo and Tianhe Luo

3rd Place Structural Engineering – Indira Richards and Bella Rei

4th Place Structural Engineering – Devansh Chadha and Henry Lo

5th Place Structural Engineering – Kemuel Argopradipto and Tianhe Luo

Top 5 – Fashion Design – Josie Franklin, Juniper Marsh, Shriya Gautam, and Kayla Towne

Top 5 – Career Prep – Indira Richards

Top 5 – Leadership – Asher Seitz, Aditya Chakravarthy, and Tianhe Luo

Top 5 – Essays in Technology – Juniper Marsh

Juniper Marsh during the Fashion Show finals.
Structural Engineering State Champions Shaashwat Udayakumar and Robert Mar.
Career Prep State Champion Asher Seitz.
Advisors Nina Franklin, Abby Burton and James Sullivan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME