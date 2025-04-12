Brier Terrace Middle School students bring home awards from Spokane conference

Brier Terrace Middle School STEM students took home awards from the 2025 Washington Technology Student Association Conference in Spokane earlier this month.

The Technology Student Association (TSA) is the nation’s largest STEM student leadership organization, with 2,800 students competing in over 84 events during the April 2-5 state conference.

A total of 22 Brier Terrace students competed in 13 events, with 16 students finishing in the top five for their events.

1st Place Career Prep – Asher Seitz

1st Place Biotechnology – Josie Franklin, Shriya Gautam, Bella Rei and Kayla Towne

1st Place Medical Technology – Landon Voetmann, Aiden Ross and Aditya Chakravarthy

1st Place Structural Engineering – Robert Mar and Shaashwat Udayakumar

3rd Place Biotechnology – Kemuel Argopradipto, Devansh Chadha, Henry Lo and Tianhe Luo

3rd Place Structural Engineering – Indira Richards and Bella Rei

4th Place Structural Engineering – Devansh Chadha and Henry Lo

5th Place Structural Engineering – Kemuel Argopradipto and Tianhe Luo

Top 5 – Fashion Design – Josie Franklin, Juniper Marsh, Shriya Gautam, and Kayla Towne

Top 5 – Career Prep – Indira Richards

Top 5 – Leadership – Asher Seitz, Aditya Chakravarthy, and Tianhe Luo

Top 5 – Essays in Technology – Juniper Marsh