Brier Terrace Middle School STEM students take top honors at state conference

Twenty-six students from Brier Terrace Middle School attended the 40th Annual WTSA (Washington Technology Student Association) State Conference in Seattle March 22-25. This was the largest conference on record with over 1,600 students from around the state attending.
The Technology Student Association is the nation’s largest STEM student leadership organization, and students competed in over 84 different events during the four-day state conference.
“The students also competed in a cardboard boat challenge where they had to make a boat from cardboard and one roll of duct tape that would carry two students across the pool,” BTMS Advisor Todd Johnson said. “We were successful!”
Here are the 2023 state conference results for Brier Terrace Middle School:
Career Prep
1st-Hasset Kassa
2nd-Aaliyah Lee
Top 5-Anderson Gahan
Children’s Stories
Top 5-Hannah Hoang, Juliana Pidlaoan
Dragsters
1st-Adnan Damiri
3rd-Grayson Toulouse
Flight
Top 5-Cheng Hei Yuen
Junior Solar Sprint
2nd-Reilly Brookhart, Colin Bellecourt, Nicholas Stokes
Top 5-Hannah Hoang and Aaliyah Lee
Leadership Strategies
2nd-Drew Seavers, Colin Bellecourt, Zach MacDonald 3rd: Iman Morsli, Leona Ghirmai, Cheng Hei Yuen
Mass Production
1st-Christian Grimm, Travis Grimm, Evan Fitzgerald
Mechanical Engineering
Top 5-Drew Seavers, Preston Dilay, Adnan Damiri
Prepared Speech
1st-Julianna Pidlaoan
Structural Engineering
1st-Cheng Hei Yuen, Leona Ghirmai
2nd-Aaliyah Lee, Hannah Hoang
3rd-Alex Esayas, Colin Bellecourt
Top 5-Grayson Toulouse, Zach MacDonald, Drew Seavers, Adnan Damiri
Website Design
Top 5-Christian Grimm, Travis Grimm, Lucas Volpe, Emmett Ziobro
