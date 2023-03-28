Brier Terrace Middle School STEM students take top honors at state conference

Twenty-six students from Brier Terrace Middle School attended the 40th Annual WTSA (Washington Technology Student Association) State Conference in Seattle March 22-25. This was the largest conference on record with over 1,600 students from around the state attending.

The Technology Student Association is the nation’s largest STEM student leadership organization, and students competed in over 84 different events during the four-day state conference.

“The students also competed in a cardboard boat challenge where they had to make a boat from cardboard and one roll of duct tape that would carry two students across the pool,” BTMS Advisor Todd Johnson said. “We were successful!”

Here are the 2023 state conference results for Brier Terrace Middle School:

Career Prep

1st-Hasset Kassa

2nd-Aaliyah Lee

Top 5-Anderson Gahan

Children’s Stories

Top 5-Hannah Hoang, Juliana Pidlaoan

Dragsters

1st-Adnan Damiri

3rd-Grayson Toulouse

Flight

Top 5-Cheng Hei Yuen

Junior Solar Sprint

2nd-Reilly Brookhart, Colin Bellecourt, Nicholas Stokes

Top 5-Hannah Hoang and Aaliyah Lee

Leadership Strategies

2nd-Drew Seavers, Colin Bellecourt, Zach MacDonald 3rd: Iman Morsli, Leona Ghirmai, Cheng Hei Yuen

Mass Production

1st-Christian Grimm, Travis Grimm, Evan Fitzgerald

Mechanical Engineering

Top 5-Drew Seavers, Preston Dilay, Adnan Damiri

Prepared Speech

1st-Julianna Pidlaoan

Structural Engineering

1st-Cheng Hei Yuen, Leona Ghirmai

2nd-Aaliyah Lee, Hannah Hoang

3rd-Alex Esayas, Colin Bellecourt

Top 5-Grayson Toulouse, Zach MacDonald, Drew Seavers, Adnan Damiri

Website Design

Top 5-Christian Grimm, Travis Grimm, Lucas Volpe, Emmett Ziobro