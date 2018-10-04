Brier Terrace Middle School files police report after toy bullets, casing found

Updated with additional details on dates that items were found.

Brier Terrace Middle School officials said they filed a report with Brier police Thursday after a “bullet casing” and two Nerf toy “bullets” were found taped to the doors near the front of the school.

According to a Brier Terrace Middle School email message sent to parents, the Nerf “bullets” were discovered by a staff member at 7:20 a.m. Monday, Oct 1. On Thursday, Oct. 4, a student reported at 7:50 a.m. the discovery of a “bullet casing” in the bushes near the same location.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we contacted Brier police and made a report,” the message said.

“Student safety is our number one priority, so we take reports seriously no matter how seemingly small,” the school email said. “If you have any information relating to this situation, contact us at 425-431-7834, or you may submit a SafeSchools Alert.”