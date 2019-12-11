Brier Terrace Middle principal addresses campus fires in letter to parents

In response to reports of two fires at Brier Terrace Middle School on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Principal Scott Morrison has submitted the following letter to parents regarding the incidents:

Dear Brier Terrace Middle School families,

We want to share information about two fire incidents that took place on our campus today. We first want to make sure you know that no one was injured during either of the fires and there was no damage to our building.

Students reported to staff this morning that a student had set paper on fire in one of the boys’ restrooms. Staff then began investigating which student was behind the incident. A few hours later, the same suspected student set paper on fire in a classroom. Both fires were quickly put out.

Because officers from the Brier Police Department were already on campus today for a safety training, they quickly assisted staff with the incident. Police and staff and are working with the student and the student’s family.

We appreciate students coming forward to report these incidents. We want our families to know we are doing everything we can to handle this situation as the safety of all our students is our top priority.

Please contact me with any questions or concerns you may have.

Sincerely,

Scott Morrison, Brier Terrace Middle Principal