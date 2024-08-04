Brier SeaScare celebration set for Aug. 14

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Aug. 14 and the annual SeaScare celebration in Brier.

It’s an annual event where the people and sea creatures of Brier get together for a casual evening of fun. The theme of the Porch Light parade, starting at 7 p.m., is scary sea creatures, octopi, pirates, boats, nautical or any sea-related idea.

Anyone is invited to participate in the parade, which includes local classic cars, race cars and bands. Brier Road will close from 238th to 228th Streets Southwest on the day of the event. Detour routes will be available.

The parade begins at 7 p.m., but there are several related events happening Aug. 14. Among them:

Kid Zone at Elsner Law Office parking area — 23711 Brier Road — from 6-8:30 p.m. It features a petting zoo, bouncy house and carnival games, plus an ice cream truck.



The Brier Salmon Derby is sponsored by the Fish Market at the Cedar Valley Plaza QFC. Look for a staff member and get a free ticket to the drawing for the big fish. You must be present to win.

There will also be a pie-eating contest, a food drive benefiting the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank and a book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Brier Library.

