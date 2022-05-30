Brier residents invited to have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Wednesday

The Brier Police Department will be holding “Coffee with a Cop” on Wednesday, June 1 at Brier Pizza Kitchen from 7-10:00 a.m.
Residents are invited to stop by for an informal conversation with Brier police over a cup of coffee.
Brier Pizza Kitchen is located at 23631 Brier Road
