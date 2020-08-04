Brier residents come together to celebrate neighbor’s 101st birthday

Hundreds of community members came together last weekend to send a lonely Brier man well wishes on his 101st birthday.

At first, Robert Taylor didn’t understand why he had not received cards for his birthday on Saturday, Aug. 1. Then he realized it was because he had outlived many of the friends and family members, said Kim Lundy, Taylor’s granddaughter-in-law.

“He was bemoaning the fact that he had just one birthday card,” she said. “He said, ‘Kim I’m just really sad I haven’t gotten more birthday cards.”

After the heartbreaking conversation, Lundy posted a plea on the Brier Community Group Facebook page for members to send her father-in-law cards. The request garnered more than 300 “Happy Birthday” comments to the page for Taylor

Additionally, Taylor received 70 birthday cards, plus a cake, flowers, balloons and a visit from a neighbor and her miniature horse. He also received a fair amount of beer from well-wishers, Lundy said.

“He says ‘Kim, I stopped drinking, so I don’t understand why everybody gave me beer, but I think I’m going to start up again,’” Lundy recalled.

In addition to cards and gifts, several people — dressed in masks while social distancing — came by Taylor’s house Saturday to wish him a “Happy Birthday” in person. From 10 a.m. on, a steady flow of friends, neighbors and kids stopped by to visit.

“He welcomed people all day long,” Lundy said. “He was so, so happy. He said, ‘I don’t know why people think my life is worth celebrating like this.’”

Born in Whitefish, Montana, Taylor moved to Washington to work for Boeing after the U.S. military rejected him for World War II service due to being flat footed. He has lived in Brier near his family for the last 10 years.

In spite of his age, Taylor could be mistaken for a much younger man.

“He mows his lawn, he weed eats his backyard, he’s out in his garden,” Lundy said. “He tries to move around a little bit every day.”

Ever the proper gentleman, Taylor said he appreciated the cards, but he was disappointed he didn’t know all the senders’ names to send them “Thank You” cards in return.

–By Cody Sexton