Brier resident Gabriel Espitia earns Eagle Scout honors

Gabriel Espitia, Brier resident and 2023 graduate from Mountlake Terrace High School, was presented with his Boy Scout Eagle Award on Friday, Dec. 29.

The Eagle Rank is a prestigious award that only 5% of all Boy Scouts will achieve.

Espitia has been involved in Scouts since 2011, first coming through the ranks of Pack 76 of Mountlake Terrace, then received his crossover award of the Arrow of Light – Joining Troop 60 of Mountlake Terrace, where he completed his Eagle Scout requirements.

During his time in Troop 60, he earned 32 Merit Badges, two Eagle palms, completed a 60-mile hike over the Hoh River trail, a mile swim, and led his troop as a Senior Patrol Leader (SPL) twice. As SPL during Covid, Espitia developed a cooking challenge to help keep the troop engaged and connected.

Espitia performed with the Jazz 1 Ensemble at Mountlake Terrace High School as the group’s primary drummer for three years. His Eagle Project was to build and mount Band Group Picture frames in the Music Hall at the school. The Music Program and Scouting together has inspired him to pursue a Degree in Music Education.

Espitia also participated in various other outings and volunteer events, including Mission Ridge snowshoeing, biking, various summer camps, and a canoeing trip to stay overnight in the Arthur Foss, the oldest tugboat in the world still afloat.