Brier police report home-invasion robbery Saturday night

A Brier man was assaulted during a home-invasion robbery in the 22400 block of Brier road Saturday night, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle involved in the incident.

According to Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist, police received a 911 call to the 22400 block of Brier Road at around 11:10 p.m. after three men forced their way into the home.

The victims — a husband and wife in their early 50s with three children in the home — were held at gunpoint, Almquist said. During a struggle, the husband was hit with the butt of the gun and sustained a slight head injury, Almquist said.

The suspects were described as dark-complected and wearing ski masks and hoodies.

“After the suspects left the residence, they fired a single gunshot in an unknown direction,” the police chief added. A bullet casing was located on the property, and no one was injured from the gunshot.

The only items stolen were cell phones in need of repair, Almquist said.

Ten officers from the cities of Brier, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and Mukilteo responded to the incidentand were on scene within three minutes of the 911 call, Almquist said. Anyone living in the area who has any information or video of a white, sedan-type vehicle, should contact Almquist at 425-866-8952 or nalmquist@ci.brier.wa.us.

