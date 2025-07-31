Brier PD cancels its National Night Out event

The Brier Police Department has canceled its National Night Out event, scheduled for Aug. 5.

The announcement was posted on the city’s website, stating, “It is with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of National Night Out, originally scheduled for Aug. 5th at Brier Park.”

The City of Brier website said the cancellation was done after “careful consideration.”

The department’s statement said the event suffered a mix of challenges, such as a lack of participant commitments, limited funding and staffing shortages, making it “impossible to deliver the high-quality experience we had envisioned for everyone involved.”

If you have registered to participate in the event, contact Sgt. Hank Fauvelle at hfauvelle@ci.brier.wa.us for any questions or refunds.