Brier offering free stormwater detention awareness webinar Aug. 5

The City of Brier is partnering with the Snohomish Conservation District to offer a free online webinar Thursday, Aug. 5 aimed at raising awareness about local stormwater detentions systems. The free one-hour class, which starts at 6:30 p.m., is directed at property owners, to help them further understand the stormwater detention systems that are on — or serve — their property and related responsibilities.

The training will be held virtually and is available for viewing on the city’s website. To register and learn more about the class, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/stormwater-detention-awareness-class-for-brier-residents-tickets-157703614757.