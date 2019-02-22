Brier named one of best places to live in Washington state

Is Brier one of the best places to live in Washington state this year? An organization that analyzes national census and crime data thinks so.

HomeSnacks.net/RoadSnacks.com, joint websites based out of North Carolina, lists cities and communities throughout the country in different categories based on data from the U.S.Census, the FBI and OpenStreetMaps.org. The organization likes what it sees in Brier.

Brier is listed as No. 7 in the Ten Best Places to Live in Washington 2019 rankings put out by HomeSnacks/RoadSnacks. The websites gave the city of approximately 6,700 residents a 9.5 (on a scale of 1 to 10) in housing and jobs, a 9 in education and an 8.5 for safety and amenities.

When just calculating the Ten Safest Places to Live in Washington 2019, HomeSnacks/RoadSnacks ranked Brier at No. 5.

Brier also came in at No. 7 in a ranking of the Ten Richest Cities in Washington 2019 with a median household income of $111,346 according to HomeSnacks/RoadSnacks.

HomeSnacks.com/RoadSnacks.org considered more than 100 cities in Washington state with populations of 5,000 or more for its 2019 rankings.

Snohomish County as a whole was ranked no.4 in one of HomeSnacks’ lists from last year, the 10 Best Counties to Live in Washington for 2018.

— By Doug Petrowski