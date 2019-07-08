Brier Music in the Park set for July 10

1 of 3

In what has become an annual addition to the local summer events scene, Brier Park will again host Music in the Park on Wednesday, July 10, with live music, food trucks and a food drive. The free event begins at 5 p.m. at Brier Park, 2903-228th St. S.W.

An eclectic range of music will be heard from the stage as two bands and a solo act, all who claim Seattle as home, will perform live beginning at 5:15 p.m. The band Todd and the Toots will open the event with their reggae, ska and rock selections. Singer-songwriter Gil Rene will follow with some classic rock covers and a few original works. The Chris Poage Band will close out the evening with a range of rock, folk, reggae and country music.

The food trucks that are scheduled to be at Brier’s Music in the Park include The Vet Chef, Big Dogs and Kona Kai Ice Cream.

Attendees are reminded to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on and are encouraged to also bring a non-perishable food donation for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.