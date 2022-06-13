Brier Library presents Family Storytime at Brier Park June 29

The Brier Library will present Family Storytime with Kaylee from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Brier Park Picnic Shelter, 2903 228th St. S.W.
Suitable for toddlers and preschoolers, you can enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and creative activities together as a family to prepare for the wonder of reading.
Attendees are welcome to wear masks.
Registration is required here.
