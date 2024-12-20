Brier Library Lego Club Jan. 3

Join the Lego Club and fellow brick buffs at the Brier Library from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.

The club meets every first and third Friday of the month. They provide the Lego bricks, and you provide the imagination. Create, build and share your masterpiece with fellow builders. Stop by anytime during the 60-minute session to join the fun!

Walk-ins are welcome as capacity allows.

This drop-in program is designed for ages 5 and up.

The Brier Library is located at 23303 Brier Rd., Brier.

For more information about the event, click here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form or contact the Brier Library at least two weeks before the event.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.