Brier hosting holiday lighting event Saturday, Dec. 3

The City of Brier is hosting its annual holiday lighting festival Saturday, Dec. 3 — this year at Brier City Hall, 2901 228th St. S.W., Brier.

Santa will visit and there will be music by the Brier Elementary Choir and Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Band, Moon Rabbit Pastry goodies for sale and free cocoa and cider by Espresso Works. The MTHS Key Club is sponsoring a free snowflake craft and donations will be accepted for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.