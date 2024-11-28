Brier holiday tree lighting Dec. 7

The City of Brier’s annual holiday tree lighting is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Brier Park, 2903 228th St. S.W., Brier.
The event includes a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, free cocoa and cider by Espresso Works, and music from the Mountlake Terrace High School Band and Brier Elementary Choir.
Donations will be accepted for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.
