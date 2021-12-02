Brier holiday tree lighting ceremony Dec. 4

The City of Brier will hold its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4 in Brier Park, with Santa and Mrs. Claus set to arrive at 6 p.m. The community event will also feature the Brier Elementary School choir singing carols and a food drive to benefit the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

Organizers note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “We are unable to serve hot chocolate, cider or cookies,” but attendees are welcome to bring their “own thermos of a warm beverage. We will be respecting mask-wearing and social distancing rules.”

Last year’s ceremony was cancelled because of the pandemic, although the city’s Public Works Department still decorated the tree with festive lights. It is traditionally held each year on the first Saturday in December.

“We are looking forward to this annual event on Saturday,” and Santa will be there too Mayor Dale Kaemingk said. “Join us for some carols with the Brier Elementary choir.”

Brier Park is located at 2903 228th St. S.W.