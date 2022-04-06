Brier holding traditional egg hunt on April 16

The City of Brier is holding a traditional egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. in Brier Park.

The event, for children ages three to 10, will utilize a staggered start for different age groups and features eggs filled with candy and prizes. It was noted on the Brier Community Group page on Facebook that organizers are encouraging participants to limit gathering to “six eggs per child to allow everyone a chance.”

In addition to the egg hunt, organizers will be accepting donations of canned food items to support the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

Brier Park is located at 2903 228th Street Southwest.