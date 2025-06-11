Brier Helping Brier raises $12K to eliminate local student lunch debt

Brier Helping Brier said that last weekend’s fundraiser — Brier Feeding Brier — raised more than $12,000 aimed at eliminating student lunch debt for families need.

The fundraiser, held June 7 at Brier’s Brookview Church, raised money for students at Brier Elementary School, Brier Terrace Middle School and Mountlake Terrace High School who qualified for the free/reduced lunch program and owed a balance for school lunches. These children and youth can now focus on learning without the worry of this unpaid debt, Brier Helping Brier said in a news release.

The evening featured live music from Justin DePaola, inspiring commentary and gourmet desserts made by Brier-based baker Reham’s Cake Gallery. The event brought together community members in a shared mission to support students and the response “was nothing short of astounding,” the organization said.

“This wasn’t just a Brier Helping Brier event, this was a community effort,” said Pat Rhoads, Brier Helping Brier’s executive director. “From Sound Community Bank sponsoring the event, to the financial support we received from Brier and Mountlake Terrace donors, people really rallied around our children and schools.”

Even for those who couldn’t attend the event in person, the spirit of giving was strong. Many community members made generous contributions online, helping to drive the campaign well beyond its goal. In a remarkable show of support, an anonymous donor also pledged to match all funds raised during the benefit, doubling the impact of every dollar given that evening.

“We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support,” said Danielle Elliott, Brier Helping Brier’s fundraising director. “Whether you donated, volunteered or simply helped spread the word, this achievement belongs to you. It’s a powerful reminder of what’s possible when a community comes together.”

Brier Helping Brier is a volunteer-run nonprofit created to provide support for struggling households within the Brier community who need help locating available resources or have already exhausted all the resources available to them. Learn more at brierhelpingbrier.org.

Those who still wish to contribute to the cause can do so at this link.