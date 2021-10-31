Brier Helping Brier online fundraising auction starts Nov. 1

Brier Helping Brier is holding its first fundraising auction online Nov. 1-6 , with nearly 50 featured items up for bid. The nonprofit organization was formed last year during the pandemic to provide assistance for local households that may be suffering from a job loss or experiencing other financial hardships such as struggling to pay for groceries or gas.

Most of the auction’s featured listings, which can be viewed here, are themed baskets containing multiple items, although some are single items such as gift cards. Basket themes offered include Seattle Mariners merchandise, toys and games for kids, charcuterie, wine, coffee, and pet items for cats and dogs. There are also several offerings from businesses local to Brier, including Moon Rabbit Pastry, Everything Elderberry and Jason’s Java.

Founder Kristina Hawley said the fundraising effort is particularly important during this time of year because “we anticipate seeing increased need during the winter months.”

“We help folks find accessible resources they may not have known about and give small cash grants when appropriate for their needs,” she added. “This auction is our big holiday fundraiser, and we hope the funds provided by it will enable us to financially support at least 10 local families in need this winter –our goal for this event is to raise $5,000.”

Item winners will be able to pick up their goods in Brier during the second week of November. Hawley noted, “We will have multiple options available for pick-up dates and times and further details will be provided to all winning bidders after the auction has closed.

Brier Helping Brier has an application for aid online and help is typically provided in the form of various types of gift cards to help with basic needs. The organization has raised almost $7,000 since it was founded and disbursed approximately $4,500 of that to families in Brier. It also made an $820 donation to Concern for Neighbors Food Bank after two theft incidents earlier this year.

Hawley said she was touched by all of the support the organization has received for the auction. “The generosity and creativity shown by our community’s donations have been amazing,” she added. “We were delighted to see the variety of baskets our neighbors came up with, some items were even handmade by community members for this event.”

— By Nathan Blackwell